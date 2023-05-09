UPDATE - Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Alleged Intimidation of Conservative Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Canada has declared Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat allegedly behind the intimidation of a conservative lawmaker, "persona non grata," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Monday.

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," Joly said in a statement.

Canada will not tolerate any kind of foreign interference in its internal affairs, the minister stated, noting that diplomats stationed in the country "have been warned" against engaging in such activities.

The decision to expel Zhao Wei was taken after "careful consideration of all factors at play," she added.

Last Friday, Joly summoned China's ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu after media reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) allegedly said Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his family were targeted by the Chinese government after he sponsored a motion to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs.

Joly had then affirmed that Canada was considering all available options, including expelling the allegedly involved diplomat, but that such a decision required an assessment of the consequences it could have on Canadian political, diplomatic, and economic interests.

Ambassador Cong said diplomatic and consular personnel were not involved in any activities other than their duties to the mission and rejected the allegation of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The ambassador also advised Canada to abandon its provocative behaviour, noting that China would answer in kind.