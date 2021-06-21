UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:39 PM

UPDATE - Canada Imposes Sanctions on 17 Belarusian Officials, 5 Entities - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau has imposed sanctions on 17 Belarusian officials and five entities in the fourth round of sanctions against the republic in the past ten months, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Monday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions against 17 individuals and 5 entities under the Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) in response to gross and systematic violations of human rights occurring in Belarus," the statement said.

The sanctions come on the same day as the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union announced similar sanctions against Minsk.

