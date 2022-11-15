UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Canada Imposes Sanctions On 23 Russian Justice, Security Sector Officials - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UPDATE - Canada Imposes Sanctions on 23 Russian Justice, Security Sector Officials - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Canada has imposed additional sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russia's justice and security sectors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

"These sanctions target 23 members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials, involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," Trudeau's office said in a press release.

Most individuals included in the list under the "security" label are members of the Russian Security Services FSB, and are linked in one way or another to Aleksey Navalny and his "poisoning".

Ottawa has imposed sanctions on more than 2,851 Russian and Belarusian nationals as well as on "Ukrainian facilitators" of Russia's special military operation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Russia Canada Justin Trudeau Opposition

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

1 hour ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

1 hour ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

1 hour ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

1 hour ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.