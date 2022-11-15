UPDATE - Canada Imposes Sanctions on 23 Russian Justice, Security Sector Officials - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Canada has imposed additional sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russia's justice and security sectors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

"These sanctions target 23 members of the Russian justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials, involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," Trudeau's office said in a press release.

Most individuals included in the list under the "security" label are members of the Russian Security Services FSB, and are linked in one way or another to Aleksey Navalny and his "poisoning".

Ottawa has imposed sanctions on more than 2,851 Russian and Belarusian nationals as well as on "Ukrainian facilitators" of Russia's special military operation.