OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Telecommunications giant Rogers is facing a class action lawsuit following last week's 19-hour nationwide outage for "misleading" their customers about being the most reliable network in the country, a Montreal law firm said on Monday.

"The Plaintiff brings this action because: (i) a credit of two days of service offered by Rogers is wholly inadequate and does not account for the other damages he and Class members suffered and which the law provides for in such cases (sections 10, 16 and 272 of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act (the 'CPA'); (ii) he was misled by Rogers' marketing, in particular claims that it was Canada's most 'reliable' network," the law firm said.

On July 8, Rogers, a telecommunications giant with over 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks and businesses offline.

The lawsuit being filed against Rogers also wants to hold the giant accountable under the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulations which mandate telecom companies to allow 911 calls at any time, a service rendered unavailable for almost 24 hours, the law firm added.

All customers who had contracts with Rogers, Fido mobile or Chatr Mobile and who were disconnected from the services are invited to sue.

The plaintiffs request Rogers to compensate customers with C$200 ($154) for false advertising regarding the "most reliable network," and C$200 per client who wasn't able to access services mandated by section 16 of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The current status of the class action is pending as they wait for an authorization hearing from courts.