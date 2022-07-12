UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Canada's Rogers Facing Class Action For Not Being 'Most Reliable' Network As Advertised

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UPDATE - Canada's Rogers Facing Class Action for Not Being 'Most Reliable' Network as Advertised

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Telecommunications giant Rogers is facing a class action lawsuit following last week's 19-hour nationwide outage for "misleading" their customers about being the most reliable network in the country, a Montreal law firm said on Monday.

"The Plaintiff brings this action because: (i) a credit of two days of service offered by Rogers is wholly inadequate and does not account for the other damages he and Class members suffered and which the law provides for in such cases (sections 10, 16 and 272 of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act (the 'CPA'); (ii) he was misled by Rogers' marketing, in particular claims that it was Canada's most 'reliable' network," the law firm said.

On July 8, Rogers, a telecommunications giant with over 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks and businesses offline.

The lawsuit being filed against Rogers also wants to hold the giant accountable under the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulations which mandate telecom companies to allow 911 calls at any time, a service rendered unavailable for almost 24 hours, the law firm added.

All customers who had contracts with Rogers, Fido mobile or Chatr Mobile and who were disconnected from the services are invited to sue.

The plaintiffs request Rogers to compensate customers with C$200 ($154) for false advertising regarding the "most reliable network," and C$200 per client who wasn't able to access services mandated by section 16 of Quebec's Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The current status of the class action is pending as they wait for an authorization hearing from courts.

Related Topics

Hearing Internet Police Mobile Canada July From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.