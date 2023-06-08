UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Canada's Wildfire Smoke Forces Slowdown, Pause Of US Flights - Aviation Admin.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:20 AM

UPDATE - Canada's Wildfire Smoke Forces Slowdown, Pause of US Flights - Aviation Admin.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US air traffic was disrupted Thursday by  smoke pouring into the United States from Canadian wildfires, with airports in New York to New Jersey, Philadelphia and even California reporting both slowdown and pause in flights due to poor visibility, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

"Weather/low visibility ...  causing some arriving flights to be delayed,"  the FAA said in an advisory posted on its website, citing delays as long as nearly two hours at New York's La Guardia airport, New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport as well as at Philadelphia International airport.

La Guardia, Liberty International and San Francisco International in California also experienced "ground stops", the FAA said.

The National business Aviation Association defined a ground stop as "a traffic management initiative (TMI) requiring aircraft that meet specific criteria to remain on the ground at their origination airport.

The GS may be airport specific, related to a geographical area, or equipment related. Ground stops are considered to be the most restrictive of the TMIs."

The FAA advised air travelers to expect flight delays in arrivals, adding that departing flights might also be impacted. "The current smoke condition may impact your travel, please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight," said a common advisory issued by most US airports.

While Canadian officials expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 420 fires nationwide, air quality with what the US rates as "hazardous" levels of pollution extended into central New York, with massive columns of "unhealthy" air extending as far as Virginia and Indiana.

Related Topics

Business Poor Traffic San Francisco Virginia Newark Philadelphia New York United States May From Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vaticanâ€™s Pontifical Academy fo ..

2 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

2 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

2 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.