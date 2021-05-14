UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Canadian Federal Judge Throws Out State Broadcaster's Lawsuit Against Opposition Party

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Canadian Federal Court Judge Michael Phelan dismissed state broadcaster CBC's lawsuit against the country's conservative opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

The CBC launched legal action against the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) during the heat of the 2019 federal election campaign, alleging the opposition party violated copyright laws by using CBC material in its campaign ads.

"The Court concludes that the Respondents' use of the CBC Works was, on these facts, fair," Phelan ruled on Thursday. "Given the Court's findings that the Respondents' use of CBC copyrighted material was for an allowable purpose and was 'fair dealing', this matter must be dismissed with costs at the usual scale."

The CBC, including its top personality Rosemary Barton, who was a party to the lawsuit, has often been accused by critics of being surrogates for Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada.

The CPC and many in the conservative community saw the lawsuit as confirmation of their suspicions and pointed out that Liberal candidates engaged in a similar activity without facing the same consequences.

The broadcaster told Sputnik it is reviewing the decision to "protect the trust Canadians have in the independence" of the CBC.

"We are reviewing the court's decision," Leon Mar, CBC's Director of Media Relations and Issues Management, said. "We believe that misusing journalistic content and footage out of context in partisan political videos undermines that trust."

Canada's Conservative Party did not directly address the ruling, however, throughout the day some of the party's parliamentarians slammed the CBC for biased coverage via Twitter and included the hashtag #DefundTheCBC, something the official opposition has vowed to do if elected.

