UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Canadian Foreign Minister Expresses Regret Over Lukashenko's Inauguration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Canadian Foreign Minister Expresses Regret Over Lukashenko's Inauguration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne has expressed regret over the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko was sworn in as the president of Belarus on Wednesday during the ceremony that had not been announced in advance. The inauguration resulted in a new spike of opposition rallies in the country.

"[Canada] deplores Lukashenko's unannounced inauguration following a fraudulent election. He lacks the legitimacy as a democratically elected leader. [Canada] calls for a free & fair election for the people of #Belarus. We are coordinating with the int. partners for an appropriate response," Champagne wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Later, the minister said that he had held a phone conversation with opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

"[Canada] is pleased to announce $600K [about $450,000] towards projects to support the civil society & democracy with focus on women & indep.

media. We'll continue to call for human rights to be upheld. More to come," Champagne added.

On August 9, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent leader Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

To challenge the results of the vote, the Belarusian opposition has been staging rallies across the country. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Lukashenko has repeatedly stressed that from his point of view the protests are directed from Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Twitter Civil Society Belarus Poland Czech Republic Lithuania August Women Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

4 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

6 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

4 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

7 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.