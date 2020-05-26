UPDATE - Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, French President Macron Discuss COVID Response by Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by phone, according to a statement on Trudeau's website.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the latest developments in the COVID‘19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron discussed steps being taken in Canada and France in response to the virus to protect the health and safety of citizens," the statement said.

"The two leaders spoke about the value of international solidarity and cooperation to address the widespread health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic. They emphasized the importance of support for more vulnerable countries, including in Africa, and agreed that coordinated global action will support a sustainable recovery and improve economic resilience in the long term," it said.

The statement said Trudeau and Macron had committed to continue working together in international organizations, such as the G7, to respond to COVID‘19 and advance shared priorities such as promoting economic prosperity and combating climate change.

"COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world," it said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Canada's coronavirus case count stands at 87,119, with 6,655 deaths and 44,651 recoveries. There are 183,067 confirmed cases in France, with 28,460 deaths and 65,317 recoveries.