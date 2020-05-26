UPDATE - Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, German Chancellor Merkel Discuss Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by phone, according to a statement on Trudeau's website.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to discuss the latest developments in the COVID‘19 pandemic. Prime Minister Trudeau and Chancellor Merkel spoke about actions being taken in Canada and Germany to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens," the statement said.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of global coordination in a shared fight against the virus, in a world that is more connected than ever before. They underlined the need to support vulnerable countries in responding to COVID‘19, and to ensure a sustainable, long-term recovery," it said.

The statement said Trudeau and Merkel were looking forward to continuing to work together, including through the G7, to address global issues such as strengthening international peace and security, and advancing economic resilience and prosperity.

"COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world," it said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Canada's coronavirus case count stands at 87,119, with 6,655 deaths and 44,651 recoveries. There are 180,600 confirmed cases in Germany, with 8,309 deaths and 161,199 recoveries.