KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Aziz Ahmad, a key militia commander in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, was killed in a car bomb blast on Sunday, a local deputy governor told Sputnik.

"Commander Aziz Ahmad was killed and his bodyguard was wounded in the car bombing in the city of Gardez close to city's civilian hospital," Abdul Wali Sehi said.

He said Aziz Ahmad commanded militia in Paktia's Zurmat district.

Local authorities issued a statement, confirming that one person was killed, while six others were injured in what they said appeared to be a remotely detonated bomb blast near the University of Paktia.

"A local resident and four university students among those wounded," the statement read.

The Taliban, a militant group with the biggest presence in parts of the region, have claimed responsibility for the bombing. Zabihullah Mujahed said in a statement that the commander and his two bodyguards were killed.