UPDATE - Car Bombing Kills Mykhailivka Mayor in Zaporizhzhia

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The mayor of Mykhailivka, a town in the Zaporizhzhia Region to Ukraine's southeast, died in an explosion on Wednesday after a bomb went off inside his car, a regional councilor said.

"Ivan Sushko, the head of the town's caretaker administration, was killed by a car bomb today. The bomb was planted under the driver's seat. Ivan Sushko was injured and hospitalized in a critical condition but soon died," Vladimir Rogov said on social media.

The councilor told Sputnik that Ukrainian security services appeared to be behind the assassination. He suggested that a counterterrorism operation was needed to flush remaining Ukrainian "saboteurs" out of the region.

Rogov said later that Sushko's adopted daughter was in the car when the bomb exploded. She survived the blast because the bomb was of "directional type," he explained.

"The Mykhailivka mayor's adopted daughter was with him in the car at the moment of the blast. Ivan Sushko was driving her to the day care... Luckily, the child survived and did not suffer any life threatening wounds," Rogov said.

Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered a criminal probe into the killing. Zaporizhzhia governor Yevgeny Balitsky expressed his condolences to the late mayor's family and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.