UPDATE - Car Crashes Into Russian Embassy's Fence In Romania, Driver Died - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

A car crashed on Wednesday morning into the fence of the Russian embassy in Bucharest and caught on fire, Romanian media reported, adding that the driver died

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A car crashed on Wednesday morning into the fence of the Russian embassy in Bucharest and caught on fire, Romanian media reported, adding that the driver died.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident and extinguished the fire, Romanian broadcaster Digi 24 reported, adding that the driver was the only person in the car.

According to a report, the car crashed into the fence at a high speed and before that demolished additional barriers. Romanian police said the accident appeared to be intentional, the broadcaster added, citing sources.

After the car crashed into the fence, a security guard repotedly ordered the driver to immediately leave the site, but the driver shouted something to him and then set himself on fire.

The driver was identified as Bogdan Draghici, the head of non-governmental organization TATA that defends the father's rights to a child in the event of a divorce, the report said, citing sources. On Tuesday, Draghici was sentenced to 15 years and 4 months for sexually abusing his stepdaughter, the report noted, adding that the sentence was imposed by a court of first instance, so that is why Draghici was not detained.

He was also involved in another criminal case, which concerns sexual violence, and was banned from leaving the country until May 26, the broadcaster said.

In his last post on the social networks, Draghici wrote that "he is also a Ukrainian,"� and "it would be great if everyone considered themselves Ukrainians" until the crisis in that country ends.

