UPDATE - Car Of Russian Politician Prilepin Blown Up In Nizhny Novgorod Region - Source

Published May 06, 2023

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A car of the Russian writer and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on Saturday, as a result of which the driver was killed and Prilepin was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The explosion occurred on the highway in the Borsky district. The staff of the emergency service, police and the investigative committee are on their way to the site," the source said.

As a result of the incident, Prilepin suffered bone fractures and a concussion, the source said, adding that several individuals might be behind the blast.

Meanwhile, Prilepin's press service told Sputnik that the politician was "alright" and that the circumstances of the accident were being established.

The press service also later specified that the driver killed in the explosion had been identified as Alexander Shubin, Prilepin's collaborator and a member of the Oplot brigade of Russia's National Guard.

A source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik that Prilepin's car had exploded in "a quite remote place," in about 50 miles from the town of Bor.

Later in the day, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the fact of the car explosion on its Telegram channel, and the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident.

