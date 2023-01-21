UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - CAR To Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia Despite Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UPDATE - CAR to Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia Despite Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Central African Republic (CAR) is developing its economic cooperation with Russia despite Western sanctions imposed against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the African country, Felix Moloua, told Sputnik.

"There are sanctions, it is part of the (initial) situation, and if we want to continue this cooperation, we have to sit down and look what opportunities we have for working on it. I assure you that we are developing this cooperation," Moloua said.

According to the prime minister, car intends to expand exports to Russia by shipping more wood, raw materials, agricultural products. The African nation expects to develop partnership with Moscow in other areas as well, including culture and tourism, Moloua added.

The prime minister noted that his country intended to intensify cooperation with Russia in agriculture and energy, implementing various projects in these fields.

"Today we want to develop other aspects and projects, especially in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and energy," Moloua said, adding that some agricultural projects have already been planned in CAR with the help of Russia.

The Central African prime minister is paying an official visit to Russia. On Thursday, Moloua met with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and also held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss deepening trade, economic and political cooperation between the countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Car Central African Republic

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian regio ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Argentinian region

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with President of Palau

56 minutes ago
 Partners of free education program

Partners of free education program

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organiz ..

Pakistan won’t hold talks with terrorist organizations that don't respect coun ..

1 hour ago
 FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b m ..

FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in Rs16b money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.