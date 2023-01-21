UPDATE - CAR to Develop Economic Cooperation With Russia Despite Western Sanctions - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The Central African Republic (CAR) is developing its economic cooperation with Russia despite Western sanctions imposed against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the African country, Felix Moloua, told Sputnik.

"There are sanctions, it is part of the (initial) situation, and if we want to continue this cooperation, we have to sit down and look what opportunities we have for working on it. I assure you that we are developing this cooperation," Moloua said.

According to the prime minister, car intends to expand exports to Russia by shipping more wood, raw materials, agricultural products. The African nation expects to develop partnership with Moscow in other areas as well, including culture and tourism, Moloua added.

The prime minister noted that his country intended to intensify cooperation with Russia in agriculture and energy, implementing various projects in these fields.

"Today we want to develop other aspects and projects, especially in the area of infrastructure, agriculture and energy," Moloua said, adding that some agricultural projects have already been planned in CAR with the help of Russia.

The Central African prime minister is paying an official visit to Russia. On Thursday, Moloua met with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and also held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, to discuss deepening trade, economic and political cooperation between the countries.