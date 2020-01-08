UPDATE - Casualties Among Iraqis Following Iranian Missile Attack at Ain Al Asad Airbase - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) There are casualties among the Iraqis after the Iranian attack on the US Ain Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

No further information is provided on the number of casualties or were the victims killed or wounded.

Over 35 rockets were reportedly launched by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ayn Al Asad Airbase, where US armed forces are stationed.

IRGC has announced that the attack on the bases in Iraq is part of a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran has launched in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

CNN also said, citing a US official, that there were no reports of US casualties in the attack, however, the assessment was still underway.