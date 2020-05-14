UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Casualties Reported As Powerful Car Bomb Blast Hits Capital Of Afghan Province Of Paktia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

UPDATE - Casualties Reported as Powerful Car Bomb Blast Hits Capital of Afghan Province of Paktia

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A car bomb exploded at a square in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A shop owner in Gardez told Sputnik that the blast was powerful and caused casualties.

According to the spokesman for the Paktia provincial governor, Abdullah Hasrat, the explosion took place near the Afghan National Army (ANA) office at around 8.20 a.m. (03:50 GMT).

A spokesman for the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps, Aimal Mohmand, said the Mazda truck exploded before reaching the ANA office.

"The information is that so far four people have been killed and ten injured, including both civilians and soldiers," Paktia's police chief, Col. Sultan Dawood, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, according to Tariq Areen, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, dozens of civilians were killed and injured in the morning explosion.

He added that the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT, terrorist organization banned in Russia) and the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Army Police Interior Ministry Governor Russia Haqqani Network Car Mazda

Recent Stories

Federal govt signs agreement of worth Rs 442b with ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of ..

13 minutes ago

FDI registers upward trend in Pakistan owing to ne ..

21 minutes ago

Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Phil ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

1 hour ago

Virus crisis adds to woes of Africa's oil producer ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.