UPDATE - Catalan Separatists Likely to Win Majority in Regional Election - Poll

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Two Catalan separatist parties look set to win a majority of seats in the regional legislature, a phone survey published after the polls closed on Sunday has showed.

The pro-independence Republican Left is forecast to win 36-38 seats in the 135-strong Catalan parliament, while Together for Catalonia may get 30-33 seats, according to a GAD3 poll.

The unionist Socialists' Party is expected to come second to claim 34-38 seats. The poll was conducted in the run-up to the election for Spanish broadcaster RTVE, Catalan television channel TV3 and Catalunya Radio.

Early official results put three separatist parties on track toward keeping an absolute majority, even though the Socialists were getting more votes, which translated into 34 seats.

With 10 percent of the ballots counted, the Republican Left was predicted to secure 33 seats, Together for Catalonia 31 seats and Popular Unity Candidacy, a small leftist party, nine seats.