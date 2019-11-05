UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Children Among 12 Members Of Mormon Family Killed In Northern Mexico - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) At least 12 members of a Mormon family, including nine children, have been massacred in a shooting in northern Mexico, local media reported on Tuesday.

The attack took place near Rancho La Mora on the border between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua on Monday, the Universal newspaper said.

Seventeen members of the LeBaron family, who were part of the Mormon community that came to Mexico decades ago, were heading to a wedding in a three-car caravan when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen.

According to the newspaper, some of the victims, if not all of them, might have been dual US-Mexican nationals.

The police and military are actively participating in a search and rescue operation. The motives of the assailants are still unknown.

Meanwhile, Mexican Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo confirmed the deaths of nine people, which was the figure that was announced by earlier media reports.

