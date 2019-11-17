UrduPoint.com
Children Among Those Injured In Car Blast In Western Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - Children Among Those Injured in Car Blast in Western Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) At least ten people were injured in a car explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan early Sunday, medics told Sputnik, while a civilian source indicated that children were among those injured in the explosion.

"Following a bomb blast in Herat province ten injured persons were taken [to a hospital] for treatment," Abdul Hakim, the director of the hospital told Sputnik.

The blast was caused by a magnetic mine, according to police spokesman Abdul Ahad Wali Zada.

Meanwhile, another bomb blast rocked a local market in Mazar Sharif city in Balkh province in the north of the country on Saturday evening. At least one child was injured in the explosion.

