UPDATE: Chile Canceling Emergency Regime Introduced Over COVID-19 Pandemic - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Chile decided, from October 1, to cancel the emergency regime that has been in effect since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Sebastian Piñera said.

The regime involved the collection and storage of food supplies, a curfew, quarantine, restriction of assembly and freedom of movement, the use of armed forces on the streets to monitor the implementation of measures.

"We have decided not to extend the (emergency) regime that will end on September 30. But we must all understand that the pandemic is not over, that we must take care of ourselves," Piñera said in an address broadcast on Twitter.

Thus, from October 1, the curfew will be lifted throughout the country and there will be no lockdown.

However, restrictions remain on indoor gatherings and public events.

At the moment, over 13.4 million people have been vaccinated with two doses in the country, or over 88 percent of the population. Overall, 1,652,364 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Chile, with 37,445 deaths.