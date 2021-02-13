UPDATE - Chilean President Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, a video broadcast on the government's Twitter page showed.

Pinera got a dose of the vaccine developed by the Chinese company of Sinovac Biotech.

"The number of vaccinated people [in Argentina] is approaching 2 million, and we will continue the vaccination campaign ... Next week, people aged between 65 and 70 years will be able to get a vaccine," the president said on late Friday.

Chile has got two vaccines against the coronavirus: those of Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer. The vaccination campaign started on February 3.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 108.05 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chile has confirmed about 770,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 19,000 fatalities.