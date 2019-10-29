(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Chile's Escondida copper mine workers are planning a strike on Tuesday, calling on the government to meet the demands of the people, who have been protesting over the past weeks, the workers' union has announced.

"We reiterate the call for the Government and Congress, with the active participation of the trade union ... to initiate legislation and fundamental changes that really take care of the needs of the great national majorities," Union 1 of Escondida Mine Workers said in a Monday statement.

According to the release, the 24-hour strike will begin on Tuesday. It was agreed upon by all the members of the union, who make up around 90 percent of all of the workers at the Escondida mine, which is the highest producing copper mine in the world.

According to the union statement, the strike is meant to support the nation-wide protests in Chile against the "economic and social policies that affect us as workers and the vast majority of the society in general.

"

On Monday, major demonstrations took place in Chile's capital, Santiago. Fires were reported at some locations and one hotel had to be evacuated.

The Monday protests were staged despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, earlier in the day.

A state of emergency was announced by Pinera on October 18, when protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses.

The state of emergency ended at midnight on Sunday.

Last week, employees of Chile's state-owned Codelco copper mining giant joined the national demonstrations in the country.