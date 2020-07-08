(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Chile's Health Ministry has updated statistics on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in line with which the overall number of cases in the country has topped 300,000 to reach 301,019.

A total of 2,462 new cases were confirmed in the past day. As of now, 26,340 people are infected with COVID-19.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Chile stands at 6,434.

A week earlier, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris spoke about the downward trend in the epidemic, saying the daily increase in new cases in Chile kept declining.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 535,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.5 million.