UPDATE - China-Africa Summit Against Coronavirus to Be Held June 17 in Video Format

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The China-Africa extraordinary summit on combating the COVID-19 outbreak will take place on June 17 in the format of a video conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an extraordinary summit of solidarity between China and Africa in the fight against the epidemic on June 17," the diplomat said in a statement.

Hua said China, South Africa, which currently chairs the African Union, and Senegal, spoke with the initiative to hold the summit.

The spokeswoman said the summit would be held in the format of a video conference.

The meeting is expected to bring together African leaders and representatives of sub-regional African organizations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will participate in the summit as specially invited guests.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 431,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.8 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8 million, with more than 436,000 deaths and over 3.8 million recoveries.