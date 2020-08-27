UPDATE - China Mistaken If Thinks Ballistic Missiles Will Intimidate US - US Envoy Billingslea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China is mistaken if it believes launching ballistic missiles could intimidate the United States, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall S. Billingslea said.

"If China thinks launching ballistic missiles will somehow intimidate the United States and our allies, they're sorely mistaken," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.

He attached a photo of a story in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper that said the Chinese military had launched two missiles in South China Sea in warning to the United States.

The newspaper in its Wednesday story said citing a source close to the Chinese military that China had fired two missiles, including an "aircraft-carrier killer", into the South China Sea in the morning of August 26, "sending a clear warning to the United States.

" It said one of the missiles, a DF-26B, had been fired from the province of Qinghai, and the other, a DF-21D, from Zhejiang province. Both landed in an area closed in connection with military drills.

The newspaper's source said it was China's response to potential risks brought by the "increasingly frequent incoming US warplanes and military vessels in the South China Sea."

According to the SCMP, the missile launch occurred one day after China said a US U-2 reconnaissance aircraft entered without permission a no-fly area during a Chinese live-fire naval drill in the Bohai Sea.