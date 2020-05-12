UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - China Registers 1 New COVID-19 Case Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new imported case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 27 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

There have also been 15 new asymptomatic cases, the committee said.

Overall, 1,691 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 80 people are still sick, 1,611 people have recovered.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,919 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 115 people currently sick (10 people are in serious condition), 78,171 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,633 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.

