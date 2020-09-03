UPDATE - China Registers 11 Coronavirus Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 11 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12 asymptomatic carriers, 17 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 11 new cases were imported, the committee said.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,077 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,251 people have recovered, 192 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,528 cases have been imported, 2,356 people have recovered.

The day before, China recorded eight coronavirus cases and 19 asymptomatic carriers. A total of 26 patients were discharged.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 852,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.6 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.9 million, with over 861,000 deaths and more than 17.2 million recoveries.