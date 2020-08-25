UPDATE - China Registers 14 Coronavirus Cases, 16 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 14 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16 asymptomatic carriers, 36 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All 14 new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,981 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,961 people have recovered, 386 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,432 cases have been imported, 2,213 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 806,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 23.5 million, with over 811,000 deaths and more than 15.2 million recoveries.