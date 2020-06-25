UPDATE - China Registers 19 COVID-19 Cases, One Asymptomatic Carrier in Past Day - Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Over the past day, China has registered 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and one asymptomatic carrier, five patients have been discharged from hospitals, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 19 new cases, 14 are local (13 in Beijing, one in Hebei Province), and five are imported.

Most cases have been identified in Beijing and are related to the Xinfadi Wholesale Market in the Chinese capital's Fengtai District. It was closed on June 13 after an epidemiological investigation revealed coronavirus on a cutting board for imported salmon.

Overall, since June 11, a total of 269 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the city, another 22 asymptomatic carriers are under medical supervision.

In total, during the epidemic in mainland China, 83,449 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 78,433 people have recovered, 382 patients remain in hospitals, 4,634 died. The number of imported cases stands at 1,893, with 1,805 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 473,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 9.1 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 9.4 million, with over 482,000 deaths and more than 4,729,000 recoveries.