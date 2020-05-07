UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - China Registers 2 New COVID-19 Imported Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 46 patients have recovered, no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

There have also been six new asymptomatic cases, the committee said.

Overall, 1,680 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in China, 246 people are still sick, five are in serious condition, 1,434 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,885 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 295 people currently sick (23 people are in serious condition), 77,957 people were discharged from hospitals, 4,633 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 3,755,341, with 263,831 deaths and 1,245,415 recoveries.

