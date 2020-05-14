UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - China Registers 3 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day- Health Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

UPDATE - China Registers 3 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Asymptomatic Carriers Over Past Day- Health Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) China reported three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, down from seven cases the day before, with six recoveries and no deaths.

The country's state health committee said all three new cases were local.

China also recorded 12 new asymptomatic cases over the past day, compared to eight the day before.

Overall, the state health committee said, the country's case tally stands at 82,929, with 4,633 deaths and 78,195 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,347,000, with over 297,000 deaths and more than 1,547,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

World China March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

6 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

8 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.