UPDATE - China Registers 46 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day, No Deaths - Health Committee

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 76 patients have recovered, no deaths were registered, the state health committee said in a statement.

Out of the 46 new cases, 34 were imported, the remaining 12 were local.

Overall, 1,534 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been identified in China, 898 people are still sick, 46 are in serious condition, 636 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information on 82,341 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,107 people currently sick (95 people are in serious condition), 77,892 people were discharged from hospitals, 3,342 died," the center said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases worldwide amounts to 2,063,161, with 136,938 deaths and 512,032 recoveries.

