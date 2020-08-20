UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - China Registers 7 Coronavirus Cases, 22 Asymptomatic Carriers In Past Day - Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

UPDATE - China Registers 7 Coronavirus Cases, 22 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, seven cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22 asymptomatic carriers, 60 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All seven new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,895 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,745 people have recovered, 516 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,346 cases have been imported, 2,148 people have recovered.

Related Topics

China Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Higher ..

7 hours ago

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

9 hours ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.