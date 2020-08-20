UPDATE - China Registers 7 Coronavirus Cases, 22 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, seven cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 22 asymptomatic carriers, 60 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.
All seven new cases were imported.
Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,895 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,745 people have recovered, 516 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.
A total of 2,346 cases have been imported, 2,148 people have recovered.