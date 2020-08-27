UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - China Registers 8 Coronavirus Cases, 19 Asymptomatic Carriers in Past Day - Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) China has registered, over the past 24 hours, eight cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 19 asymptomatic carriers, 31 patients have been discharged from hospitals, the country's state health committee said in a statement.

All eight new cases were imported.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 85,004 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 80,046 people have recovered, 324 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

A total of 2,455 cases have been imported, 2,243 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 815,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.7 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 24 million, with over 824,000 deaths and more than 15.7 million recoveries.

