UPDATE - China-Russia Ties 'Worrisome' Sign PRC Not Serious About Ending Ukraine Conflict - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The People's Republic of China's (PRC) no-limits partnership with Russia is a worrisome sign that Beijing may not be serious about ending the conflict in Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"China's 'no limits' partnership and support for Russia is a worrisome indication that it is not serious about ending the war," Yellen said.

It is essential that China and other countries do not provide Russia with material support or assistance in sanctions evasion, lest the United States impose severe consequences, Yellen said.

The United States will continue to make its position "extremely clear" to China and companies within its jurisdiction, Yellen added.

Washington's approach to its relationship with Beijing is founded on three objectives: securing the national security interests of the United States and its partners; developing a healthy and fair economic relationship; and cooperating on the urgent global challenges of the day, Yellen said.

The United States is confident in its long-term economic strength, although China faces "headwinds" that could slow its long-term growth, Yellen said.