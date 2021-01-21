UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - China Says Ready To Repair Relations With US Through 'Unity'- Foreign Ministry

Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) China is ready to improve relations with the United States, damaged under the Trump administration, by focusing on "unity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"I noticed President [Joe] Biden stressed on the word 'unity' during his inauguration speech. I think this is exactly what China-US relations need today," the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular press briefing.

Bilateral relations between the two countries need "healing and recovery," after too many damages caused by the Trump administration, Hua added.

"President Biden also mentioned that the United States have a lot of healing and recovery to do. I think the same also applies to China-US relations. In the past few years, the Trump administration, especially [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo, laid down too many mines in bilateral relations that need to be cleared, burned too many bridges that need to be rebuilt and destroyed too many roads that need to be repaired," she said.

Nevertheless, Hua believed both countries could still work together to improve bilateral relations.

"I believe, with efforts from both sides, the kind angel in bilateral relations can defeat the evil forces," she said.

China's response came after Biden swore in as the 46th US President on Wednesday, ending former President Donald Trump's four-year tenure in the White House when bilateral relations sank to the lowest point after formal diplomatic relations were established in 1979.

