Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - China To Conduct Military Drills Around Taiwan This Weekend - PLA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - China to Conduct Military Drills Around Taiwan This Weekend - PLA

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Chinese military will conduct exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan starting Saturday, in accordance with the combat training plan, Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said.

The military drills will be held starting from April 8 until April 10, 2023, and will involve patrols around Taiwan and "joint sharp sword exercises" in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in the sea and airspace to the north, south and east of Taiwan, Shi Yi said in a statement on WeChat on Saturday.

No further details on the drills were provided.

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Saturday that the Taiwanese military was closely following the holding of China's drills.

The defense ministry said that, in the past 24 hours, the approach of 13 aircraft and three ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to the island were registered by Taiwan's armed forces.

On Wednesday, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Army China Washington Los Angeles Beijing Taipei Independence April From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.