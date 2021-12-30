UPDATE - China to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) China will keep working with Russia on cooperation issues related to COVID-19 vaccines, including mutual recognition of medicines, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Vaccines are an important weapon required to finally defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. China is ready to liaise with other countries, including the Russian side, on cooperation issues related to vaccines against the novel coronavirus, including the mutual recognition of essential vaccines by the two countries, to effectively reduce the risk of cross-border epidemic transmission and promote a new order of healthy, safe and orderly movement of people," Zhang said.

"Sino-Russian cooperation related to vaccines against the novel coronavirus is close and effective," he said.

The ambassador recalled that in November 2020, the third phase of clinical trials of a new recombinant vaccine against coronavirus (Ad5-nCoV) produced by CanSino Biologics was completed in Russia, on the basis of which the vaccine was conditionally allowed for sale in China and is now undergoing the application process for its registration in Russia.

In addition, clinical trials of the third phase of a recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine with fusion protein (V-01) have begun in Russia. The Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed agreements with several Chinese manufacturers to produce in China 150 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines annually, Zhang said.