UPDATE - China To Optimize Visa Issuance For Work, Study, Family Reunification - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UPDATE - China to Optimize Visa Issuance for Work, Study, Family Reunification - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) China will continue to optimize the issuance of visas to foreigners who are going to China for work, study or reunification with their family, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We will continue further optimization of visa issuance to citizens of foreign countries who come to China to continue their working or manufacturing activities, business, studies as well as to visit their relatives or reunify with the family," the statement read.

The ministry has given no information regarding measures for foreign tourists, only noting that the government would steadily restore foreign tourism for Chinese citizens.

Later in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stated, answering the question on China's plans on resumption of visa issuance for tourists, that Beijing would continue to adjust its visa policy to the current situation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet at the moment. China will continue to scientifically and dynamically correct its visa policy for foreigners coming to China in accordance with the development of the epidemic situation so as to provide the convenience for people from different countries," the spokesman noted.

On Monday, the Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission announced major relaxations for foreigners coming to China. Starting January 8, 2023, people coming to China will have to undergo a PCR-test on COVID-19 48 hours prior to their trip, with those with negative tests being able to enter China without a health code. PCR-tests in China and centralized quarantine no longer will be obligatory for people entering the country.

