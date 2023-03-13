UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - China, US Ought To Cooperate Since No One Benefits From Deterrence - State Council Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UPDATE - China, US Ought to Cooperate Since No One Benefits From Deterrence - State Council Premier

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) China and the United States must cooperate for the common good, since deterrence and oppression does not benefit either side, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang said on Monday.

"China and the US can cooperate, China and the US must cooperate, China and the US have great potential for cooperation, while deterrence and suppression will not benefit anyone," Li said at a press conference after the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

The head of the Chinese government emphasized that the issue of severing economic ties between Beijing and Washington is regularly aggravated, however, it is unclear who ultimately benefits from this.

The economies of the two countries are complementary, therefore mutual development is beneficial to all parties, Li added.

Speaking at the final meeting of the 14th NPC's first session earlier in the day, Li emphasized that Beijing must resolutely oppose foreign interference in Taiwan's affairs and pro-independence separatist activities.

"Complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of the entire Chinese people and the essence of national revival," the Chinese premier said.

He noted that in order to resolve the Taiwan issue it is necessary to implement the Chinese Communist Party's strategy, uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus between Beijing and Taipei.

The first session of the 14th NPC concluded on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing. The annual session, which kicked off on March 5, was attended by nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country. Over the past week, the NPC approved a number of documents defining the country's development plan for the coming year, as well as elected the country's leadership. In particular, the deputies unanimously reelected Xi Jinping as the president of China for a third five-year term.

