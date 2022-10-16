UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - China's 20th Communist Party Congress Kicks Off in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"In the face of serious provocations by separatist forces calling for Taiwan's independence, and interference from outside forces, we have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and wide ability to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening of the Congress.

A total of 2,296 delegates have arrived in Beijing from across China to participate in the key week-long event that will wrap up on October 22.

The delegates will determine the future course of the country's development, approving the national policy for the next five years, and will appoint the CCP's top leadership.

Xi Jinping is expected to be nominated for a third five-year term as CCP's General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

In the past 10 years, China has been able to comprehensively strengthen its security, implement the CCP's idea of strengthening the army, and deepen national defense reform, Xi said at the opening of the 20th Congress. He emphasized that socialism has entered a new historical period in China, which has won the fight against poverty and has successfully created a moderately prosperous society.

Xi said that China resolutely defends impartiality and fairness in international relations, advocates and practices true multilateralism, and is against hegemonism and the politics of brute force.

