UPDATE - China's Red Cross Sends Aid To Earthquake-Hit Syria For 10,000 People - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to Syria for 10,000 people affected by the devastating earthquakes, Chinese media reported on Monday.

The assistance includes tents, warm jackets, and necessary medicines, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.

Last week, the organization sent medical supplies and rescuers to Syria. In total, the Chinese government allocated about $4.4 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country.

China has also accelerated food aid projects for Syria. Thus, 220 tonnes of wheat have already been sent to Syria, while another 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat are expected to be sent there in the near future.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 31,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. According to the World Health Organization, the death toll from earthquakes in Syria stands at 8,500, with the figure expected to grow further in the coming days.

In turn, the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.

Edwin Nissen, professor of seismology at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, told the Turkish Anadolu news agency that Turkey's earthquakes were among the ten largest land-based tremors ever recorded in the world.

"What makes it so damaging is the combination of its magnitude and its location and a densely populated part of Turkey and obviously bordering with a densely populated part of Syria," Nissen was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

He added that the high number of deaths and injuries from earthquakes is due to the fact that the timing of the earthquake was "particularly bad," as it happened at night when people were at home and in the middle of a cold winter.

