UPDATE - China's Xi Jinping To Take Part In G20 Summit Online - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome during the weekend via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Chinese leader will make a speech at the summit, the ministry's notice said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will represent the country in person at the summit, the ministry said.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will participate in the G20 summit in Rome as a special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping," spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing on Friday.

The platform should aspire to cohesion and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, global economic recovery, and inclusive sustainable development despite the existing disagreements, the diplomat noted. Beijing is ready to contribute to the successful meeting in Rome, as well as the solution of the remaining global issues in question, he added.

The G20 summit will take place on October 30-31 in Rome in face-to-face format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend the G20 summit via video link due to the pandemic. US President Joe Biden will be personally present.

