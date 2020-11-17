MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Tuesday that the BRICS club of emerging economies should hold a conference on using traditional remedies to treat coronavirus disease.

"I suggest that a BRICS symposium on traditional medicine be called to consider the role of traditional remedies in the efforts to treat coronavirus," he said at the BRICS summit.

The 12th meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa was moved to a virtual setting in light of the pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seconded Xi's proposal, saying other leaders might look favorably to it. He added that BRICS countries never shut one another out of the joint fight against coronavirus.

"We will back your proposal to have a symposium on traditional medicine. I think it is extremely important, especially now," Putin said.

The World Health Organization said in May that herbal and other traditional medicines should be tested for safety and efficacy before they were considered as possible treatments for COVID-19.