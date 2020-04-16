MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Chinese doctors, who arrived in Russia to assist the country in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will meet with the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, on April 16, a spokesman for the delegation of Chinese experts told Sputnik.

In addition, as part of their stay in Moscow, Chinese medical experts will visit the Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital on April 16, the delegation said.

Chinese doctors will meet with the hospital management and talk about their experience in combating COVID-19.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China had sent a group of specialists to Russia to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the Chinese Embassy in Russia, 10 experts arrived in Moscow on April 11. They are expected to return to China on April 18.

The WHO on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.