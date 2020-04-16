UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Chinese Doctors To Meet With Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Chief - China's Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Chinese Doctors to Meet With Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Chief - China's Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Chinese doctors, who arrived in Russia to assist the country in its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will meet with the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, on April 16, a spokesman for the delegation of Chinese experts told Sputnik.

In addition, as part of their stay in Moscow, Chinese medical experts will visit the Vorokhobov City Clinical Hospital on April 16, the delegation said.

Chinese doctors will meet with the hospital management and talk about their experience in combating COVID-19.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China had sent a group of specialists to Russia to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the Chinese Embassy in Russia, 10 experts arrived in Moscow on April 11. They are expected to return to China on April 18.

The WHO on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia China Visit Died March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

3 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

3 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.