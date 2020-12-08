UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Chinese Foreign Ministry Summons US Diplomat After Fresh US Sanctions Over Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

UPDATE - Chinese Foreign Ministry Summons US Diplomat After Fresh US Sanctions Over Hong Kong

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang summoned the US charge d'affaires in Beijing in the wake of US sanctions against 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The 14 designated individuals include Vice-Chairpersons of 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee Dafeng Cai, Jianming Cao, Zhu Chen, Padma Choling and Weihua Wu among others, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Zheng Zeguang, Chinese vice foreign minister, summoned Robert W. Forden, the charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Beijing, on Tuesday to express solemn protest over the US sanctions against 14 deputy chairmen of China's National People's Congress," the statement read.

"The US side's actions are a serious violation of the basic principles of international relations, seriously interfered with China's domestic affairs, seriously damaged China-US relations.

It's unreasonable and very serious. The Chinese side expresses strong anger and condemnation," Zheng said in the statement.

Forden expressed the United States' deep concern over China's new national security law on Hong Hong during the meeting on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on its official website.

According to the statement, Forden noted that Beijing has used the law repeatedly to suppress freedom of expression and assembly in Hong Kong and to arrest Hong Kong residents who have peacefully raised their concerns over Beijing's policies.

China's administrative region of Hong Kong has seen several waves of protests since 2019. The recent wave of the demonstrations was related to the security bill expanding the powers of the central authorities. Both central and local governments have said the bill seeks to ensure security in the region and does not violate residents' rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Condemnation China Beijing Hong Kong United States Congress 2019

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

31 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

41 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

55 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

56 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.