UPDATE - Chinese Parliament Approves Law on National Security in Hong Kong - RTHK

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) China's National People's Congress (NPC) has approved a bill on national security in Hong Kong, the RTHK broadcasting corporation reported Tuesday citing informed sources.

According to RTHK, the bill was unanimously approved by all 162 members of the NPC Standing Committee.

There has been no official confirmation yet.

The corporation's sources said the maximum punishment, stipulated by the bill, for separatist activities envisions more than 10 years in prison.

The draft law, at a time when it was proposed, caused much criticism and discontent among the Hong Kong anti-government forces and a number of Western officials.