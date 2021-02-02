UPDATE - Chinese Politburo Member Urges US to Change Course From 'Misguided' Trump Policies

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Member of China's Politburo Yang Jiechi, regarded as one of China's main foreign policy architects, said Beijing was committed to win-win cooperation with the US, but Washington must refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of China.

Speaking in a virtual address to the US National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Yang laid out the predicaments that ex-President Donald Trump has left bilateral relations in.

"For the past few years, the Trump administration adopted misguided policies against China, plunging the relationship into its most difficult period since the establishment of diplomatic ties," Yang, the director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Politburo, said.

He went on to say that although Washington was rife with so-called China hawks that spur on a zero-sum game mentality, Beijing maintained its stance on cooperation and mutual interest.

"We believe that peace and development are still the prevailing trend of the times, and that peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation remain the shared aspiration of all peoples," Yang said.

He went on to call for an end to interference in China's most contentious issues on the domestic front, calling them a matter of core interests and national dignity.

"The United States should stop interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, which all matter to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the politburo member said.

Yang said that policymakers in Washington must understand and respect that the US and China, as the two largest economies that are intricately linked, have vastly different histories and paths of development.

"[Internal affairs] constitute a red line that must not be crossed. Any trespassing would end up undermining China-US relations, and the United States' own interests," Yang said.

Since taking office, US President Joe Biden's administration has been conducting a review of all the policies put in place by the previous administration, chief among them the trade deal with China.

US-China relations have plummeted to their lowest point in years, as the two preeminent global economic powers have engaged in an ongoing trade war launched by then US President Donald Trump in 2018.

Midway through his term, Trump launched a trade war with China over the lopsided trade deficit between the two after hiking tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. After several rounds of talks, China agreed to hike up its imports of US agricultural goods to restore its status as the Primary seller of goods to the sprawling US market.

Yang stressed that China's meteoric development in the past 40 years shows the benefits of opening up to the world and working in mutual benefit. This is a policy China wishes to pursue, but unlike the US, does not intend to export its value system or worldview with it.

The Chinese official believes that China and the United States should strengthen cooperation within the framework of multilateral formats, including the UN, WHO, G20 and APEC, promote military cooperation and enhance coordination in the fight against terrorism.

"Both sides should facilitate cooperation and contacts between the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, as well as in the field of combating the spread of drugs and in the field of cyber security," Yang said.

According to him, the sides should also strengthen interaction and coordination on major global challenges and pressing regional problems, including the reduction of poverty, fight against terrorism, and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Yang also called on Washington to avoid politicizing trade and economic issues, and create an open and non-discriminatory business environment for companies of the two countries.

"China is ready to strengthen the coordination of macroeconomic policy with the United States, cooperate with the US side in ensuring the security of global production and supply chains, as well as in maintaining global economic and financial stability," he concluded.

In addition to trade issues, the Trump administration also publicly questioned the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party and stepped up relations with Taiwan, violating the consensus reached by Washington and Beijing regarding the island.

Trump also accused China of deliberately spreading the COVID-19 to the world, calling it the "Chinese virus," to the consternation of Beijing, which responded by saying the former president had politicized the pandemic ahead of the US election in November.