UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Clashes In Hong Kong Result In 15 People Hospitalized - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:33 PM

UPDATE - Clashes in Hong Kong Result in 15 People Hospitalized - Reports

As many as 15 people were injured in violent clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the local police and have been hospitalized, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) As many as 15 people were injured in violent clashes between Hong Kong protesters and the local police and have been hospitalized, media reported.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

One of those hospitalized following the clashes is currently in critical condition, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster's reporter was hospitalized with an injury to their right eye.

According to South China Morning Post newspaper, a reporter and a cameraperson with the TVB broadcaster had corrosive substance thrown at them, possibly by protesters.

Despite not receiving approval from the authorities, tens of thousands Hong Kong citizens joined rallies in the city on Tuesday, a day on which big celebrations, including a military parade, are being held in the Chinese capital to mark the 70th anniversary of China's founding. On Monday, Hong Kong's Appeal board on Public Meetings and Processions upheld the police's decision to ban the planned protests and rallies.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but protesters have continued to take the streets to demand universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The Hong Kong government, in turn, has repeatedly condemned the illegal acts committed by the protesters during their demonstrations.

Related Topics

Injured Police China Beijing Hong Kong September Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

19 minutes ago

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ..

24 seconds ago

Mongolian Prime Minister May Visit Russia by Year- ..

28 seconds ago

India accepts all conditions of Pakistan on Kartar ..

31 minutes ago

Govt opposes body to probe dissolution of KPEC; Op ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.